On Tuesday, BFGoodrich Tires announced the release of its app called OnTrail. Meant for off-road enthusiasts, it combines essential trail companion tools with community sharing functions, allowing adventure seekers to communicate and share their trips in real time. Designed for off-roaders of every skill level, OnTrail provides key information to maximize any trip experience. With the OnTrail app, consumers can easily filter by weather conditions, trail difficulty, length of time and user reviews to confidently identify their ideal off-road exploits. OnTrail also recommends points of interest and includes the option to upload photos, allowing users to share real-time conditions and adventures.