Biisuke Ball’s Big Adventure Part 2 Is a Great Rube Goldberg Machine

I love Rube Goldberg machines. We’ve seen some very clever ones in recent year, but how many have come with their own narrative theme song and an action adventure story? Enter Biisuke Ball’s Big Adventure Part 2 [via Sploid]. It’s a Rube Goldberg machine where three balls go on a well-timed adventure, complete with the afore-mentioned narrative theme song. It’s in Japanese, but there are subtitles, and the real magic is in the ingenious machine. Enjoy!

