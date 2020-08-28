As of Friday, Bill & Ted Face the Music (aka Bill & Ted 3) is available for purchase from the streaming video provider of your choice. Listeners to the Daily Observations Podcast have heard the signoff “Be excellent to each other” for ages, and it’s because of my deep abiding love for that first film. How deep? I still have my prizes from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Cereal and I keep them next to my first edition run of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Comic Book. You can watch the first trailer below, and get a taste for it yourself. If you’re interested, you can join the Twitter watch party at 6pm Pacific on Friday night which will include the cast. The website has other goodies like a browser game, desktop/Zoom backgrounds, and a 360 experience you can explore with your phone or your VR headset, if that’s a thing you have laying around.

