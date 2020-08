A new advert for Apple Music radio landed Sunday, following the rebrand from Beats 1. Soundtracked by Nvdity Worldwide” by NVDES & Khadya, the clip features a host of artists who have shows on the newly rebranded, and just altogether new, stations. Artists that appear in the ‘Worldwide’ ad include Billie Eilish, Orville Peck, Megan Thee Stallion, and Anderson Paak.

