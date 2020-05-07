Bitwarden Celebrates World Password Day With New Tools

May 7 is World Password Day, and to celebrate the occasion password manager Bitwarden released new tools. One tool lets you enter passwords you use to see how long it would take hackers to crack it. The other tool is a password generator like the one in Bitwarden’s app, to help you create strong passwords for the apps and websites you use. Gary Orenstein, Bitwarden’s Chief Customer Officer, spoke of the tools: “Using strong, unique passwords for every internet site helps minimize the impact of data breaches. However, it can be hard – if not impossible – for people to do this without help. For passwords to be secure they must be unique and complex, but that makes them hard to remember. A password manager simplifies unique password use across different sites to keep users more secure.”

After you test the tools, give our podcast episode a listen where Kelly Guimont interviews Mr. Orenstein.

