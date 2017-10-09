The Best Way to Read Blade Runner is a Graphic Novel

Blade Runner was an amazing interpretation of Philip K. Dick’s Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep, and the the best way we’ve found to read the book is in graphic novel format. Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep Omnibus collects the 24 issues that made up the series, and it’s absolutely beautiful. This interpretation includes the book’s full text with art that feels like it’s from the movie plus essays from Warren Ellis, Matt Fraction, and more. It costs US$ $35.99 on Amazon and is a great way to read the original story that inspired Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049.

