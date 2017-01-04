LAS VEGAS – Jeff Gamet learns about Blink’s new XT Outdoor security camera, door and window sensors, and more at CES Unveiled 2017 with Don Shulsinger.
Check It Out: Blink Introduces Outdoor Security Camera, Door and Window Sensors at CES 2017
