LuminAID sent me a Bloomio Twist lamp, and I think it’s a cool product. It’s great for camping because it collapses via an air valve on the bottom for easy storage. The valve does make it a bit wobbly though. It’s waterproof and dustproof, and it connects via Bluetooth to an app on your phone. You can change the LED light to different colors, and it also has strobe effects. It charges with its solar panel on the top, about 12 hours to charge. But it also has a USB-port to charge it with an electrical outlet or power bank. Each charge lasts about 8 hours. US$50

Check It Out: LuminAID’s Bloomio Twist is a Collapsible Lamp