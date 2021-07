Booby Track is a new app designed for breastfeeding mothers to keep track of which breast you fed your baby from last. From the developer: “One Friday afternoon my partner asked if I could write an app for her watch so that she could keep track of the last boob she fed our baby with. So I did.” On the app’s website you can even watch a “making of” video. Raising kids is expensive so you can buy this app for US$1.99.

