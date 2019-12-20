What I was most interested to learn about We is that it’s considered the grandfather of dystopian fiction. It was written by Yevgeny Zamyatin around 1920-1921. This was way before the more well-known dystopian novels like Brave New World and 1984. You read books like 1984 and Animal Farm in high school, but I didn’t learn about We until I stumbled upon it on my own. It’s set in the future. In this society, there are no individuals, just numbers. The One State is a mass surveillance society in which everyone lives in glass apartments so they can be monitored. Our protagonist, number D-503, is an engineer writing a journal that he wants to be sent into space with the newly-built spaceship Integral. One day he meets a woman, I-330, and most of the story is his interactions with her. Apple Books: US$6.99

Check It Out: Book Review: Before Orwell’s 1984 There Was ‘We’