BookBook Cover is a new product from Twelve South that combines its genuine leather case with a keyboard for iPads. BookBook looks like a vintage book. But the big story is the level of protection it delivers. Inside, soft micro-suede protects the iPad surface. Outside, hardback book covers with reinforced corners and a crush-proof spine protect iPad from drops, dings and other hazards. Dual-zippers let you charge iPad while keeping the case closed. As a bonus, BookBook disguises your iPad, keeping it hidden from from itchy fingers even when it’s in plain sight. You can pick one up for US$69.99.

