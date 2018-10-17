BostonDynamics’s Dog Not Only Opens Doors, It Twerks and Moonwalks

BostonDynamics is pressing with the tough job of creating our replacements (may their reign be long and merciful), and released a new video to show their progress. You might remember the dogbot that can open the doors leading to what you hoped was a safe place to hide. That’s cool, and everything, but apparently the newest iteration of that mechanical beast can dance, twerk, keep a beat, and even moonwalk its way into your heart and hiding place. And yeah, for the record, this thing twerking left me mightily uncomfortable. Enjoy the awesomeness!

