Nature Game ‘Botanicula’ on Sale for $2

Botanicula is a fun, nature-themed game in which five tree creatures work together to save the last seed from their tree from evil parasites. There are over 150 locations to explore and the game features award-winning music by Dva. The game is from Amanita Design, and if that sounds familiar they’ve created other popular games Ike Samorost and Machinarium. App Store: US$1.99

