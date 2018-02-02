Star Trek: The Next Generation had some amazing scripts (well, except for season 1), but none compare to the new script Botnik created. They used their specially trained keyboard system to create a new script for the TV series. The script is wonderfully funny, and it shows the interesting things that happen with language when you feed text from something—in this case, ST:TNG—into a computer and use that as the basis for predictive typing. There’s even a Web interface you can try out yourself.
Check It Out: Botnik Creates the Best Star Trek: TNG Script with Predictive Keyboard
One Comment Add a comment
OMG I’m at my desk laughing out loud. Everyone is staring. And I’ve only read the little bit in the article. Can’t wait till I get home and can go through the whole thing.