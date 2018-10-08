So you’re looking at Apple Watch pricing and thinking to yourself, wow, those are pricey! Here’s a watch that might give you a new perspective on what expensive really is. BusinessInsider has a video look at the Bovet Récital 22 Grand Récital, available in Red Gold ($450,000) or Platinum ($500,000). It’s the complications, not the materials, that make it expensive, as this watch has 700 working parts, some of the rarest complications, and takes forever to make. I love mechanical timepieces, and while this one is extreme just to be extreme, it’s beautiful and amazing. It’s also limited to 60 pieces, so get your order in when you can. [Via Digg]

Check It Out: Think Apple Watch Is Expensive? This Watch Costs up to $500,000