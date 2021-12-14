The Activity app on Apple Watch is a great motivator, especially with the awards you can earn. An even better source of inspiration is to get a physical representation of those awards. After all, what good is an award if you can’t display it? Thanks to a pair of entrepreneurial artists from Ontario, Canada, that’s now a reality. Through their web shop, you can purchase magnetic soft enamel pins for each of your activity awards. Considering these guys aren’t affiliated with Apple, the quality of their pins is really on point. They’re also quick to get the newest challenge pins available for you to buy, considering both work full-time jobs in addition to creating these pins. August’s national parks Activity Challenge award is already in the catalog.

Check It Out: Bring Your Apple Watch Activity Awards to Life