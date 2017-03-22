It’s no secret I have a serious love for LEGO, so it’s great when someone turns me on to something that makes my bricks even cooler—like Brixo. The LEGO-compatible bricks they designed are metal coated so they conduct electricity, which means you can drive motors and turn on lights in your creations without needing any wires. They designed bricks with lights, sensors, switches, motors, and batteries so you can build most anything you can imagine. Brixo’s kits start at US$35 and they’re available for pre-order now.

Check It Out: Brixo Adds Electric Bricks and Sensors to Your LEGO Builds