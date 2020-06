Pokémon Smile is the newest app from The Pokémon Company. By brushing your teeth regularly and thoroughly, you can catch Pokémon and collect Pokémon Caps. Regularly brushing will earn you Brushing Awards. Collect all the awards to become a Brushing Master. You’ll be guided through the tooth brushing process by using your iPhone’s front camera that displays Pokémon and a timer. App Store: Free

Make Brushing Your Teeth Fun With 'Pokémon Smile'