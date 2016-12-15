My favorite accessory for my iPads has been the line of Brydge aluminum keyboards. These are first-class, full featured, Bluetooth keyboards that use a unique, secure hinge attachment to the iPad. The result looks a lot like a MacBook. Now, Brydge is offering reduced prices at Best Buy only starting 12/15. I’ve reviewed these keyboards in the past and love them all. The link here is to the latest reviewed product, the Brydge 12.9 for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch. Here are the new Best Buy prices. These new prices will propagate to all sales locations over the next week.

iPad mini 2 and mini 4 keyboards (BrydgeMini and Brydge 7.9) US$99 (was $129)

iPad Air, Air 2 and Pro 9.7 (Brydge 9.7) to $129 (was $149)

iPad Pro 12.9 (Brydge 12.9) $149 (was $189)

Check It Out: Brydge Keyboards for iPad Go on Sale at Best Buy Starting 12/15