LAS VEGAS – At CES this week, Brydge was showing off their new Brydge Pro+ Keyboard with Trackpad for iPad Pro. Leveraging iPadOS’s AssistiveTouch to add a cursor-like dot to the screen, using the trackpad feels smooth and natural throughout. Available for pre-order now, Brydge Pro+ is $229.99 for the 12.9” iPad Pro, and $199.99 for the 11” model.

