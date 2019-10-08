Budget Burndown Gives You a Visual Spending Tracker

Budget Burndown is a new financial app for the App Store that gives you a nice, visual spending tracker so you can quickly see where your money is going. Features: At-a-glance visibility into how much you’re spending against your monthly budget; View your total amount spent and all of your transactions across multiple cards in a single list; Your bank credentials are end-to-end encrypted, so your information is completely safe; Get helpful features like the home screen widget, custom notifications, editable transactions, and multiple linked cards; and you don’t have to create an account; just link whichever cards you want to track. Additionally, I also personally approve of its privacy policy. App Store: Budget Burndown – Free (Offers In-App Purchases)