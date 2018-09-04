Want to build a drone? There’s a build a drone kit on IndieGogo right now called PlutoX. It’s a complete aerial robotics kit that comes with a nano drone, a learning manual, 10 DIY projects, hardware accessories (including wifi camera, range sensor and DC geared motors), easy-to-code software and modular hardware. “Instead of slowing down tinkerers with a cumbersome process to add hardware like cameras, sensors or even another board to their drones, we want to make development easy for them. We want to fuel their imagination and encourage them to explore more possibilities while tinkering,” says the CTO and co-founder, Prasanna Shevre. With 30,000+ students trained on drones and with the Pluto Racing League–India’s first nano drone racing league, Drona Aviation has made a mark in the Indian drone industry. You can fund the project with rewards starting at US$169.

Check It Out: Want to Build a Drone? Check Out The PlutoX