If you know people who aren’t grasping what the repeal of Net Neutrality means, try hitting them in the stomach. Figuratively, of course. Fast food giant Burger King has an awesome video that makes it much easier to understand the ramifications of an internet without Net Neutrality using hamburgers as an example. It’s only a couple minutes long, but that’s more than enough time to get the point across. This is one of the clearest, and most entertaining, Net Neutrality explanations we’ve seen so far.
Check It Out: Burger King’s Net Neutrality Explanation with Whoppers is Brilliant
This video is stupid simply because it raises the ire of people without being to point to any ISP that has planned anything like this.
In fact, Burger King all the time changes their prices based on their business costs. That is just business 101. What if it took BK twice as much time and energy to produce a Whopper over a chicken sandwich – do you think that BK would charge the same amount?
Nope. And yet people gladly pay the price difference all the time without batting an eye.
Where else in our society do you get things of unequal value for the same price?
Most of what I’ve heard for Net Neutrality are straw man arguments about what might occur as opposed to what in reality is happening.
The reality is that it’s content providers (Google, Facebook, Twitter) that are rationing content in favor of their own political leanings and what makes them the most money.
If you owned an ISP and discovered that 50% of your infrastructure cost was Netflix traffic, it would be smart business to charge Netflix an access fee or demand more from subscribers.
You can’t get something for nothing, at least not for the long term. Eventually a new equilibrium gets set. And when you have fixed prices, just like with rent controls and Communism, your quality of supply decreases. It doesn’t happen overnight but it will happen.
With all the outcry over the need for net neutrality, a couple of very significant arguments are often overlooked.
Using the BK example video as an example, if a customer finds BK’s pricing and service unacceptable, they go to an untold number of competing fast food restaurants, probably within walking distance. That’s called “choice” and it’s a result of fair competition. In our current high-speed internet landscape, most people don’t have choice. They are locked into 1 or 2 vendors (usually cable and DSL). If there was more competition amongst ISPs, then it would be much harder – if not impossible – for ISPs to play games with customers like the net neutrality proponents suggest.
And whose to blame for so little competition in the ISP space? Often its the local governments and the kickbacks they receive from allowing the monopolies to perpetuate, aka crony capitalism. https://www.wired.com/2013/07/we-need-to-stop-focusing-on-just-cable-companies-and-blame-local-government-for-dismal-broadband-competition/
(Note the same arguments applies to cable TV as well.)
There’s already a lot of censorship being practiced on the Internet that affects the lives of everyone on it, and that’s the selective censorship being practiced by the popular social media platforms every day.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/10/27/facebook-censored-cross-your-countrys-government-and-they-might-censor-you-too-james-bovard-column/795271001/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/25744/bombshell-report-twitter-admits-censoring-ryan-saavedra
And yet these topics are always left out of the net neutrality discussion.
I ask that MacObserver please pay a similar amount of attention to these issues affecting our Internet lives that they already do with net neutrality.