Buy A Western Digital External SSD For Your New MacBook

Western Digital is finally selling an external SSD. This solid state drive is part of its My Passport series of portable drives. As you can see from the photo, it’s a tiny and highly portable external SSD capable of achieving data transfers of 515 Mb/s. If you’re looking to buy an external SSD for your MacBook, this looks like a great purchase. Western Digital put USB-C ports into this drive, so you won’t need an annoying dongle to use it with your Mac Book Pro with Touch Bar or MacBook. If you don’t have a USB-C laptop, have no fear. Every drive comes with a USB-A adapter in the box to use with other laptops. It’s available in three sizes: 256GB at US$99, 512GB at US$199, 1TB at US$399.

