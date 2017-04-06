Western Digital is finally selling an external SSD. This solid state drive is part of its My Passport series of portable drives. As you can see from the photo, it’s a tiny and highly portable external SSD capable of achieving data transfers of 515 Mb/s. If you’re looking to buy an external SSD for your MacBook, this looks like a great purchase. Western Digital put USB-C ports into this drive, so you won’t need an annoying dongle to use it with your Mac Book Pro with Touch Bar or MacBook. If you don’t have a USB-C laptop, have no fear. Every drive comes with a USB-A adapter in the box to use with other laptops. It’s available in three sizes: 256GB at US$99, 512GB at US$199, 1TB at US$399.

Check It Out: Buy A Western Digital External SSD For Your New MacBook