Bypass SSL to Authenticate With Hotel and Coffee Shop Wi-Fi

Many public Wi-Fi networks require you to agree to some terms in order to connect. Sometimes, though, getting that page of agreement up can be very difficult. It gets even more difficult when you’re authenticating for the second (or fifteenth!) time. It seemed to us that this was getting worse and worse lately, and the answer is often SSL. Listen to this Mac Geek Gab Highlight to learn how to use a URL like neverssl.com (or even captive.apple.com) to bypass SSL in order to trigger the network’s portal page to display.