C-SPAN Now is a free mobile app featuring video of the day’s biggest political events. From your mobile device, on C-SPAN Now you can: Watch live or on demand C-SPAN’s complete coverage of the U.S. House and Senate, congressional hearings, White House events, the courts, campaigns and more from the world of politics. Catch up on what’s happening in politics with featured highlight clips. Listen to C-SPAN Radio and discover a variety of compelling podcasts. Watch the three C-SPAN TV networks and the latest episodes of “Washington Journal” and “Q&A.” Find current schedule information for C-SPAN’s TV networks and C-SPAN Radio.

Check It Out: C-SPAN Launches New Video-Based Mobile App