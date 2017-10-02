Retro Games has announced the C64 Mini, a full Commodore 64 in a mini package. Billed specifically as a gaming console, the device is expected to ship in early 2018 with 64 built-in Commodore 64 games. According to HotHardware, the C64 Mini will have two USB ports, one for a joystick and another for a full size keyboard for all your BASIC programming needs. I was already in the Apple camp back in those days, lusting after an Apple //e, but the Commodore 64 did a whole lot for a little money. The C64 Mini version, which is properly licensed, is part of the ongoing wave of nostalgia over old gaming systems, even though the original Commodore 64 was a full computer. The C64 Mini is priced at $69.99, though it hasn’t yet been added to the Retro Games website.

Check It Out: C64 Mini, a Retro Commodore 64 Gaming Console