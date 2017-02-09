The race to get Thunderbolt 3 docks to market has been on since Apple introduced the Touch Bar MacBook Pro, and CalDigit is the first to hit that mark with its new TS3 Lite. The dock includes two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, two USB 3.1 type A ports and a single USB-C port, audio in and out, Gigabit Ethernet, and DisplayPort. The TS3 Lite supports dual displays plus 4K and 5K displays, and it’s two front-facing USB ports can charge devices when the dock isn’t connected to your Mac. The TS3 Lite is available now for US$199.99.

Check It Out: CalDigit Ships its TS3 Light Thunderbolt 3 Dock for MacBook Pro