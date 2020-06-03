Calendars by Readdle Integrates With Zoom, Hangouts, GoToMeeting

Calendars by Readdle was updated recently to add integration with Zoom, Hangouts, and GoToMeeting. When you create an event within the app you can generate a call link with one of these services right there. Another feature lets you see your teammates’ availability and add their schedules to your own calendar. This is limited to G Suite accounts. Users can also get notifications about new event invites, something that previously required you to open the app and check its Notification Center. App Store: Calendars 5 by Readdle – US$6.99