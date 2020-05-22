Calm App Adds ‘Disney Peaceful Piano’ Music to Help You Relax

I’ve highlighted Calm as one of my favorite wellbeing apps a couple of times on the site. Well, a new addition only confirms that. It has now added ‘Peaceful Piano’ versions of Disney songs, to users help soothe and relax. There are versions of classic likes A Whole New World and Beauty and the Beast, amongst others. It is available with an annual subscription via the App Store. To find the new music, tap the Music tab at the bottom of the app

