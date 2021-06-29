LateNiteSoft announced that its Camera+ 2 app is available for 50% this week for US$3.99. Here are some of the features: The Lab contains many photographic tools that allow you to fine-tune the exposure, boost the shadows, sharpen your photo, and adjust curves among many others. Dozens of built-in filters help you get that final look. RAW mode provides maximum flexibility for editing, by saving the exact image captured by the sensor at its full precision. The RAW Editor includes tools such as Curves and a White Balance picker. Camera+ 2 adapts to your style and technical savvy. If you like the system camera, select the Auto preset to use a simple, clear interface that will let you concentrate on your shot.

Check It Out: Camera+ 2 is Currently 50% Off at $3.99