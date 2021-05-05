Camera+ 2 Adds AI-Powered Monuments Mode

Monuments Mode is a new camera mode for Camera+ 2 to help photographers take great photos. The team says: “The basic idea was: what if we grab a bunch of high-resolution video frames from the camera feed, perfectly align them on top of each other, and then somehow select the best parts without the moving distractions.” The mode is designed to remove objects in motion that get in the way of a minimal shot, like taking a photo of a building with people walking by. App Store Link

