LateNiteSoft has launched its newest app called Camera+ Studio, and this one is for the Mac. Perfect your shots on the big screen with a full suite of editing tools. Whether you want to make quick edits or really hone in on the details, Camera+ Studio has tools to meet your needs. Easy-to-use sliders and colorful design make it easy to get your settings just right. The app runs natively on M1 Macs.

Check It Out: The Team Behind ‘Camera+‘ Launches ‘Camera+ Studio’ for Mac