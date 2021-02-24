Canon’s New Photo Culling App is a Nice Idea

Canon launched a photo culling app a couple weeks ago. They gave me a subscription to try it out, US$15/year. It uses machine learning to analyze your photos and rate them based on various criteria. If you agree with its decision you can delete them. It’s just a way to help you only keep your best photos. In my usage I didn’t agree with any of its suggestions and I personally wouldn’t let an app do my culling in the first place, although I’m also not shooting hundreds of photos at once like a pro. In that scenario this app may be useful, although probably not for pros if it’s not on the desktop and doesn’t plug into Photoshop. Judging from its 1.7 out of 5 review, it seems like others aren’t happy with the app either. Perhaps it can be improved in the future.