Capto is a Great Way to Make a Variety of Screen Capture Content

I’ve been playing around with a variety of screen capture tools recently and discovered Capto. The Mac App does everything I need, and probably more. It provides a number of options for capturing images, webpages, and video, whilst being pretty straight forward to use. I also like how easy it is to organize images you have captured within the app itself. They don’t just disappear somewhere on a hard drive. It also offers a variety of tools to edit and annotate those screen captures. All-in-all, Capto is a pretty complete package. Capto costs $29.99 and is also available within Setapp.

 

