How Caria App Helps Women And Debunks Menopause Myths

During International Women’s History Month, Apple continues to shed a light on female-focussed products and female-founded firms. On Wednesday, it highlighted Caria, an app that helps myth bust the menopause for women. Co-founders Arfa Rehman and Scott Gorman attended Apple’s Entrepreneur Camp in 2019. This allowed them to collaborated in person for the first time with a key engeineer. “As a design-centric healthcare company, developing on the Apple platform and leveraging the capabilities of iOS have made meeting our priority for user privacy and security while delivering a stellar user experience easier,” Ms. Rehman, the company’s CEO, explained. She also went on to dispell some myths about menopause.

