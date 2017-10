Apple Music teased the Halloween episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and Lebron James on Thursday. It’s a short teaser at just 31 seconds, with a glimpse at a buddy cop-style skit. This is one of just a couple of episodes in season one of the standalone adaptation of Carpool Karaoke that feature James Corden.

