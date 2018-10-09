Carpool Karaoke: The Series Season 2 Starts October 12

The second season of Apple’s Carpool Karaoke series starts on Friday, October 12th. The series puts celebrities together in a car to talk with each other and sing along with songs. This season includes Snoop Dog with Matthew McConaughey, Andy Samberg with Weird Al Yankovic, the Star Trek: Discovery cast, Jason Sudeikis with the Muppets, and more. The episodes will be available for free through the TV app on Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad. Check out the season trailer.

