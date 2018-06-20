Carpool Karaoke Goes to Westworld with James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood

Apple Music is taking Carpool Karaoke to Westworld in an episode starring James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood. Apple released a tailer for the next episode, which is set for release on Friday, June 22nd, on Apple Music. I meant that literally, by the by, as this ep goes to the real set of Westworld, complete with loops and that cowboy tradition of a karaoke session with frozen hosts as audience. You know, like they did back on the range.

