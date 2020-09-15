Just in time for the new Apple Watches released on Tuesday, accessory maker CASETiFY has bands available for the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6. The Printed Saffiano Leather bands give you fully customizable, sweat & scratch-resistant bands, crafted in cruelty-free vegan leather with a textured treatment. Next is the 2-in-1 Italian Leather band, which are genuine leather bands in 3 essential colorways, featuring the world’s first universal adaptor, in single + double straps. Finally, the Metal Link Bracelet is made with premium water-resistant stainless steel, choose from four luxe colorways with our adjustable links.