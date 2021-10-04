Along with protective cases for AirTag, Catalyst has also launched a waterproof and drop proof case for Beats Studio Buds. They feature Catalyst’s iconic one-piece curved design that have become a signature for the brand since the first case for AirPods was designed and released in 2017. Now that design has been adapted to perfectly fit the new Beats Studio Buds™. Each case for Beats Studio Buds has sealing ribs to ensure it is waterproof up to 1M (3.3ft) and has MIL-STD-810G Drop Protection. This silicone case maintains a sophisticated look and the colorways of the cases perfectly compliment the new device. Each Waterproof and Drop Proof case for Beats Studio Buds comes with a free carabiner that easily hooks on to a belt, bag or purse for added security.

Check It Out: This Case for Beats Studio Buds is Waterproof and Drop Proof