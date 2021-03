Apple has released the latest advert promoting the iPhone 12’s Ceramic Shield feature, continuing the theme from a recent clip set in the kitchen. Called ‘Fumble’, this one recreates the heart stopping moment we’ve all experienced – when your device is falling from your hands and there is nothing you can do about it. It is soundtracked by The Conference by Nitin Sawhney.

Check It Out: Ceramic Shield Protecting iPhone 12 if You Fumble