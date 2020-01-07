Delta Airlines and Sarcos demonstrated a full-body exoskeleton at CES. The Guardian XO Full-Body, Force-Multiplying Industrial Exoskeleton Robot is designed to help staff carrying heavy payloads. The exoskeleton bears the weight so the worker doesn’t have to. Consequently, the firms say it may enable someone to repeatedly lift up to 200 pounds for up eight hours at a time without strain or fatigue. They said that this could also help broaden roles to a more diverse group of people.

CES 2020: Delta and Sarcos Demonstrate Full Body Exoskeleton