With the arrival of the Apple Pencil, more and more artists and designers are using their iPad to draw. Braintreehouse, a studio of artists who have worked on shows such as Adventure Time and The Simpsons, created Sketchboard Pro. The stand fits your iPad perfectly and has a slot for the Pencil. It essentially turns your iPad into a classic drawing board. The product launched on Kickstarter and hit its target. The makers brought it to CES this last week. Sketchboard Pro is expected to ship in March 2020. You can pre-order one now at Indigogo for $50.

Check It Out: CES 2020: Turn Your iPad Into a Drawing Board With Sketchboard Pro