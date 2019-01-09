Following Sony’s turntable announcement at CES yesterday, Audio-Technica also unveiled a number of new models. The one that caught my is the LP60XUSB. It is an automatic belt-drive turntable that has a USB connection, allowing users to transfer records to digital form. It also has a 3.5 mm male to dual RCA male output and a built-in switchable phono preamp. This means the turntable can be connected directly to a home stereo, powered speakers, computer and other devices. Audio-Technica also said this latest design helps to reduce tracking, resonance, and noise. The device will be available in black or gun mental in the near future, at a cost of $129.00.

Check It Out: CES – Audio-Technica’s New Analog and USB Connected Stereo Turntable