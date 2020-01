Solo New York was showing off their Re:cycled backpack series at CES 2020, all of which are made from recycled water bottles and other biodegradable materials. The Hybrid backpack here easily converts between being a briefcase and a backpack, perfect for that on-the-go lifestyle where you’re not sure what mode you’ll need to be in throughout the day.

Check It Out: CES – Solo New York Recycled Hybrid Backpack