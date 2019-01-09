CES – Yale Assure Lever Lock and EMPowered Smart Lock Support HomeKit

Two new smartlocks with HomeKit support were announced at CES this week, the Yale Assure Lever Lock and EMPowered Smart Lock from Emtek and August. All three companies are owned by Swedish conglomerate Assa Abloy, and both will be welcome additions to the HomeKit market. The Yale Assure Lever Lock comes with a keypad and works with a smartphone app, too. Pricing is between $149 and $299. The Emtek lock features that company’s locking mechanism, while the smartlock technology inside is provided by August. A keyed version is priced at $370, while a version with a keypad is priced at $440. The Emtek locks haven’t been added to its website yet.

