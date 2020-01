LAS VEGAS – At Pepcom at CES on Monday LiftMaster (and, their home brand, Chamberlain) were showing off their latest garage door opener that negates the need for a hub by adding Wi-Fi and MyQ directly to the unit itself. These also incorporate a camera so you can remotely see what’s going on in your garage. Available now for $299 for the base unit, and $399 with a battery backup.

