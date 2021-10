Not long ago, ChargerLAB tested the charging speed of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The lab found the new iPhone could charge at 27W, compared to around 22W for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Since then, they’ve run the same tests on the iPhone 13 Pro. Paired with the right charging brick, the iPhone 13 Pro can recharge at up to 22W, the same as the previous generation. Apparently, only the iPhone 13 Pro Max got the speed boost.

Check It Out: ChargerLAB Speed-tests iPhone 13 Pro Charging