Charty 1.4 Update Brings Ring Charts, New UI, Video Tutorials

Charty is an app that helps you create charts using Apple’s Shortcuts. Charty 1.4 – Theseus is a feature-packed update that brings: Ring charts: an entirely new series type! Use it to track your progress of anything; Video tutorials: enjoy 11 video tutorials with detailed step by step instructions on how to build great shortcuts! From beginner to advanced level; New UI: the app’s UI has been revamped both on iPhone and on iPad making it a lot easier to find tutorials, examples, actions’ description and settings; New actions: Style Ring Series and Delete Series; Custom widget backgrounds: modify the default widget colors and blend them on your phone background; Custom widget tap actions: make tapping on widgets call shortcuts or open different apps using url-schemes.

